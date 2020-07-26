Food & Drink

Stacey Baca shares her chicken adobo recipe

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for a new recipe to whip up in the kitchen? ABC7's Stacey Baca has a chicken adobo recipe you'll want to try!

She shares a family recipe that is sure to be a new favorite in your household.

STACEY'S CHICKEN ADOBO RECIPE
7-10 Chicken Thighs (Thighs are my favorite for this recipe, but you can use the entire bird.)
1/2 Cup Soy Sauce (If you really love Soy Sauce, you can add a touch more. Beware of the salty flavor, of course.)
1/2 Cup Vinegar (I use apple cider vinegar.)
1 Cup Water
1 Cup Chicken Broth

Bay Leaves 3-6, in my opinion (I use a lot.)
1-2 Whole Onions, chopped, depending if you like a ton or not. We love onions.
Garlic - At least 4-8 cloves crushed
Black Pepper - A hearty amount
No Salt - Soy Sauce provides plenty already.

Throw everything in a pot and simmer for 1.5 hours. Because I love this sauce over white rice, we often double the recipe. For larger groups, of course, triple and quadruple. Be sure to always allow at least 1.5 hours to cook. You can't rush this recipe. Enjoy!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecipecooking
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
37 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Black Lives Matter, Back the Blue protests collide
Family hopes new age progression photo solves 5-year mystery
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
LIVE: Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma bridge for final time
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
1 person critical after shooting outside of W Hotel: police
Show More
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
100 days to Election Day: Polls show low approval ratings for Trump
Bagged salad recall expands; More than 600 infections reported
Texas braces for rain, flooding after Hanna downgraded to Tropical Storm
U.S. health experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
More TOP STORIES News