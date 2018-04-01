FOOD & DRINK

Stanley's Kitchen and Tap closes after 25 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Stanley's Kitchen and Tap is closing permanently after 25 years in Lincoln Park. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's been a go-to nightspot for a generation of Lincoln Park residents, but tonight Stanley's Kitchen and Tap will shutter permanently.

The popular spot has been a fixture of the neighborhood for 25 years at the intersection of Lincoln, Sedgwick and Armitage. Stanley's co-owners said the closing is due to a long-running dispute with the building's owner over the price of rent.

Co-founder Donnie Kruse died last year. The remaining owners said they could eventually reopen the restaurant in a new location, though no immediate plans have been announced.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsLincoln ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News