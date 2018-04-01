Stanley's Kitchen and Tap closes after 25 years

It's been a go-to nightspot for a generation of Lincoln Park residents, but tonight Stanley's Kitchen and Tap will shutter permanently.The popular spot has been a fixture of the neighborhood for 25 years at the intersection of Lincoln, Sedgwick and Armitage. Stanley's co-owners said the closing is due to a long-running dispute with the building's owner over the price of rent.Co-founder Donnie Kruse died last year. The remaining owners said they could eventually reopen the restaurant in a new location, though no immediate plans have been announced.