Stan's Coffee & Donuts creates edible flower donuts for Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- How about a sweet treat for mom this Mother's Day weekend? Stan's Donuts & Coffee has created limited edition, edible flower donuts to go along with their Spring and Summer drink specials.
Now through Sunday, May 12, Stan's will be offering 10 mini chocolate dipped donuts for $12.95 in a branded gift box. In addition, on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, Stan's will be selling edible flower donuts (limited quantity per store) for $5.99 a piece. Skip the flowers this year, an edible floral donut is that much sweeter.
Stan's Donuts & Coffee has 11 locations in the Chicagoland. To find a location near you, click here.
