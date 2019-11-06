Food & Drink

Starbucks holiday cups will be available Thursday

It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Starbucks, at least it will soon.

The coffee shop chain said it's holiday drinks, foods and cups will return to stores Thursday.

The red and green holiday cups, as well as some specific holiday menu items, have become an annual way for Starbucks to increase sales.

According to CNN, Starbucks is offering five specialty holiday drinks this year: peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte, and Christmas coffee blend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaystarbuckschristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Thieves steal ATM from South Loop convenience store
Off-duty cop accused of hitting on-duty officer in the face in Lakeview
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
Mercedes-Benz slow to fix recalled Takata airbags
Construction to begin on new health center in Morgan Park
Show More
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
James Holzhauer returns Wednesday to 'Jeopardy!'
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered rain, snow Wednesday
Child, 12, sexually abused inside Lakeview coffee shop, police say
Girl, 13, seriously injured in Robbins hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News