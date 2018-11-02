FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks holiday drinks and red cups are back! Check out what's new for 2018

‘Tis the season… Starbucks holiday cups, drinks, treats are back!

'Tis the season! It's officially time for the holidays. That means Starbucks is rolling out holiday drinks and this year's red cups!

There are four new designs this year: red stripes, a green argyle pattern, red and white flames, and one with mistletoe coffee cherries in red and green.

Starbucks is also bringing back classic specialty drinks like peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes. New holiday-themed treats include sugarplum cheese Danishes and pistachio honey croissants.

On Nov. 2, Starbucks will be giving away a limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of any holiday drink!

