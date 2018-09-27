Starbucks opens stand-alone Princi bakery in West Loop

A new Italian bakery and cafe has opened up shop in the West Loop through a partnership with Starbucks. Located at 1000 W. Randolph St., the fresh addition is called Princi.
Princi was established in 1986 by famed Italian baker Rocco Princi, with Starbucks becoming an investor and global licensee in 2016, per a news release. The bakery has outposts in Milan and London but this is only its second stand-alone store in the U.S., Eater Chicago reports.
The bakery features an array of Italian artisan breads and pastries, along with breakfast fare like baked eggs in a spicy tomato sauce and lunch selections such as Margherita pizza and focaccia sandwiches. Visit the bakery's website for more information.
In addition to Starbucks coffee, the new spot serves beer, wine and cocktails.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe has received a mixed reception.
Mark F., who was among the first Yelpers to review Princi on Sept. 22, wrote, "I thought this place was great. Service was exceptionally nice, coffee was great and the food was fantastic."
But David S. noted, "At first glance, it's gorgeous! And the food displays are beautiful! But the lack of organization and the staffs' poor training made me feel that I could do much better elsewhere in the future."
Head on over to check it out: Princi is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
