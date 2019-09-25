I-Team

StarKist reimburses customers after offering tuna as settlement

By Diane L. Wilson
If you took part in the infamous Starkist tuna settlement, the cash and coupons are coming your way.

This stems from this class action lawsuit that StarKist agreed to settle in 2015. The suit claimed StarKist was underfilling its five-ounce tuna cans by a few tenths of an ounce.

The Pittsburgh-based company did not admit any wrongdoing by settling the lawsuit, but did agree to pay. Back in 2015, it was reported customers who took part in the settlement would get either $25 in cash or $50 worth of tuna fish.

Now four years later, after a lot of legal action back and forth over the fine print in the settlement, those that are part of the class action settlement will only get $2.38, if they chose the cash option, or $5.03 in coupons to buy Starkist tuna.

The cash payments are being sent via Paypal, and you will get an email that looks just like this. Coupons will arrive in the mail.

Many are asking why they are getting so much less than originally reported, and that's because more than 2.5 million people signed up for payment, which is 12 times more than Starkist anticipated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodfishlawsuiti team
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
ISP director: Progress made reducing DNA case backlog, room for more improvement
I-Team: The Unexpected Cost of CBD
IL reevaluates religious vaccine exemption as school measles protection fades
Quick Tip: Boss phishing email scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
Harvey girl shot in head day before 12th birthday dies
VIDEO: Villa Park girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
Clerk shot at Southwest Side store, 1 in custody
50 Years later: Chicago 7 Trial
CTA train lines resume service after threat in Loop
Northern Illinois Food Bank founder dies at 83
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool overnight
D.C. gun violence rally draws hundreds of Chicagoans
2 women attacked by man with hammer on Crystal Lake bike trail, witness says
13-year-old girl kidnapped, sexually abused in Humboldt Park
Couple killed in front of Texas home as they returned from hospital
More TOP STORIES News