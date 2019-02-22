FOOD & DRINK

Roadkill cookout: State bill could let Californians legally eat their roadkill

EMBED </>More Videos

State bill could let Californians legally eat their roadkill

SACRAMENTO, California --
A proposed California state law would make it legal for residents to eat roadkill.

Senate bill 365 would allow people who accidentally hit and kill wild animals on California roads to recover the edible portions.

"You're gonna get a lot of loss. There's not much you're going to get out of the animal after its been hit like that," California butcher Ian Higgs said.

Higgs is a custom butcher at Roseville meats, which is a craft he has refined for over a decade.

"It's definitely an art," Higgs said.

He says you can't harvest much edible meat from a roadkill because the trauma from most deadly collisions makes the meat go bad.

"You can't eat dirt. The thing is when you get hit hard, you're going to have a lot of tough meat," Higgs said.

California is following more than 20 other states that have already made eating roadkill legal.

UC Davis has maintained a website documenting roadkill incidents across California.

If passed, the law would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldlawsanimalCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Hungry Hound: Good Measure brings back happy hour with unexpected menu
Internet loves Iowa girl's 'ranch reach' behind Sen. Gillibrand
Vajra brings Himalayan/Nepalese fare to West Town
New American spot Barton G debuts in The Near North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
R. Kelly indicted, charged with sex abuse in Cook County
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
Boy, 8, dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
Hungry Hound: Good Measure brings back happy hour with unexpected menu
Mom blogger's post about 'Cheat Day' lunchbox for young girls goes viral
Show More
Sheriff Dart calls for closing FOID loopholes
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
ISIS bride: Father of US woman sues Trump administration
More News