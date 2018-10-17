There's a brand-new cabaret lounge at the Steep Theatre. The new addition to the Edgewater neighborhood, called The Boxcar, is located at 1115 W. Berwyn Ave.
The theater says the lounge offers a place for cocktails and conversation before and after main stage performances. Stop by the new space Sunday and Monday evenings for music, stories, poetry and more.
Go to its website to view upcoming events, including a show highlighting art collaborations and a solo indie-folk-electronic act.
It's still early days for the lounge, which has just three reviews on Yelp thus far.
Stu K., who reviewed it on Oct. 11, wrote, "The Boxcar has made for a wonderful pre and post-show place to relax and have a drink right next to the theater. The cast and crew still come over and mingle with patrons and colleagues alike."
Yelper Kate P. added, "This is a super cozy spot for music, comedy and other cabaret-style performances. It only holds about 25 people, so the performances are very intimate."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Boxcar is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.)
Steep Theatre opens The Boxcar lounge in Edgewater
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News