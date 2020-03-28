Food & Drink

Lincoln Park Italian spot brings pizza, family activity to you with build-your-own kit during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Lincoln Park pizzeria and wine bar wants to provide customers with good food and an activity, while the COVID-19 outbreak is keeping everyone at home.

People can order Stella Barra's build-your-own pizza kit through DoorDash and other delivery providers, by calling 773-634-4101 or by visiting stellabarra.com/chicago.

Chef Ben Goodnick spoke with ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday about the kit.

Here's what it includes:

Build-Your-Own-Pizza Kits for $16.95 plus tax

  • 1 fresh pizza dough ball

  • All-purpose flour for stretching


  • Semolina flour for transferring

  • 1 serving tomato sauce

  • 1 serving fresh mozzarella cheese

  • Fresh basil, for topping
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkchicagolincoln parkmeal deliverycoronaviruscoronavirus chicagopizzarestaurant
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    'This is war': Chicago considered next coronavirus hot spot; McCormick Place to transform into makeshift hospital
    Elgin family fights to get coronavirus test after grandfather dies from virus
    LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring large hail, tornadoes
    12 U of I Hospital nurses test positive for coronavirus
    Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus remembered as hero, family says
    US Navy hospital ship heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
    Trump boosts COVID-19 aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
    Show More
    'Baby Shark' song reworked for coronavirus outbreak
    FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
    Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
    Illinois lags in coronavirus testing, but rates are improving
    What to know about Illinois' 3,026 COVID-19 cases
    More TOP STORIES News