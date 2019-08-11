Food & Drink

Store offers free pizzas to immigrants, refugees after ICE raids

OXFORD, Miss. -- A north Mississippi pizza shop is offering free pies for immigrants and refugees in response to immigration raids at seven poultry plants in the central part of the state.

Dodo Pizza owner Alena Tikhova told WMC-TV she's making the offer because she moved from Russia four years ago and wants to offset "hate and cruelty" that she sees against people from abroad.

The Oxford pizza store is offering a free medium pizza though Aug. 18 to anyone from another country.

Tikhova said the offer is a statement of compassion. She said the 680 arrests by immigration officials on Wednesday "doesn't feel right to me as a human being."

The owner added that Dodo Pizza has given free pizzas to first responders and government workers during past shutdowns and she plans future donations.
