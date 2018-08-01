Streeterville eats: Your guide to new treat spots and reopened restaurants

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar
835 N. Michigan Ave., Suite K0050
Photo: francine w./Yelp
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar says it makes its ingredients daily and offers a safe way to enjoy the often-forbidden treat, per its website. The new shop is located in the Water Tower Place.
Established in San Antonio, the treat spot features a variety of flavors, such as rocky road, coconut chocolate and cake batter, with a wide assortment of toppings on offer, including almonds, pretzels, marshmallows, candies and more.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of five reviews, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Shari B., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "I sampled the cake batter and animal cracker flavor and opted to get chocolate chip cookie and cake batter. Delicious!"
And Ritu D. wrote, "I'm so excited that this finally exists in the city! I've been waiting for a cookie dough bar forever! ... I sampled a few of the cookie doughs before settling on chocolate chip, cake batter and brookie. I have to say the chocolate chip was my favorite. I got a pint to take home as well!"
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels
600 E. Grand Ave.
PHOTO: NEKTARIA R./YELP
Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels is a new spot at the Navy Pier that is serving up seasonal popsicles and hand-twisted pretzels. It is named for creator and chef-partner Ozzie Ocegueda.
The menu features signature flavors that include chia, blueberry basil and peanut butter and jelly, alongside classic favorites like chocolate, strawberry and orangesicle. A plethora of toppings are available to sprinkle on top.
Hungry? Grab a sweet or salty pretzel to go along with your popsicle. Pretzel flavors include pepperoni pizza, cinnamon and sugar and more. Lemonade and yogurt with fruit round out the menu.
Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels has received one positive review on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Nektaria R., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "Love Ozzie's! They have awesome daily flavored popsicles such as chocolate banana, toasted coconut or my favorite peanut butter jelly! Tasty!"
Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Grandee Cuisine
215 E. Grand Ave.
Photo: vincent k./Yelp
Grandee Cuisine is a dim sum and Cantonese spot, which was formerly operated under the name MingHin Cuisine. Grandee has the same owner, a similar menu and a new name.
Expect dim sum options (traditional small plates served in steamed baskets) like spare ribs with black bean sauce; fried shrimp rolls; chicken feet with special sauce; and pan-fried potstickers. Entrees include salt and pepper Dungeness crab, beef tenderloin and chicken with ginger and scallions, along with soups, salads and appetizers. The full menu can be seen here.
Grandee Cuisine's current rating of four stars out of 32 reviews indicates Yelpers are liking the changes at the restaurant.
Amy Z., who reviewed the restaurant on July 7, wrote, "I was pleasantly surprised by such authentic dim sum in this part of town! We came for dinner, and were thoroughly impressed by the freshness and on-point textures."
Grandee Cuisine is open from 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Carson's
465 E. Illinois St.
Photo: Kota O./Yelp
Family-owned barbecue restaurant Carson's has made the move to Streeterville. After more than 40 years at its River North location, Carson's Ribs closed its doors in February for the move to its new flagship locale.
Carson's barbecued ribs, chicken and chops are smoked in a hickory wood-burning pit in comparison to using liquid smoke or dry rubs. Half and full slabs of barbecued baby back ribs are on offer, as are barbecue chicken, salmon, shrimp, prime rib and steak. Check out the menu for a full list of choices.
The restaurant also offers signature cocktails, more than 30 types of red and white wines and a selection of craft and domestic beers.
Carson's is getting positive feedback at its new location with four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Windy R., who reviewed the restaurant on July 29, wrote, "Love the new location. Upscale decor. We sat in the back room with a great view overlooking the water. We had cornbread, a salad, the barbecue sampler and a strip steak. The food was excellent. The service was very good."
Carson's is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.