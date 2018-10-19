FOOD & DRINK

Students served chili with kangaroo meat for school lunch, superintendent apologizes

A school superintendent sends his sincerest apologies after a school chef added an exotic meat to the chili he was serving up for lunch.

POTTER, Nebraska --
A school superintendent is apologizing after a school chef added an exotic meat to the chili he was serving up for lunch.

"We will no way be serving food of this nature again. Period," Mike Williams, superintendent of the Potter-Dix Public Schools, wrote parents in a letter Wednesday.

He says the head cook added kangaroo because it was "a very lean meat."

Williams says he doesn't think the kangaroo meat was unhealthy or dangerous, but it was "without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet."

School officials do not believe kangaroo meat is unhealthy or dangerous because it meets USDA standards.

Either way, parents weren't happy.
foodschoollunchu.s. & worldNebraska
