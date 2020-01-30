Food & Drink

Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply

NEW YORK -- Hold onto your cabernet, a new study finds climate change is threatening the world's wine supply.

The study found if the global temperature rises by 3.6 degrees in the next 80 years, wine regions could shrink by up to 56%.

Researchers say 85% of those regions would be ruined if there's a temperature rise of 7.2 degrees.

Grapes are sensitive to temperature change, a co-author in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences wrote.

Countries like Italy, Spain, and Australia could be most affected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwineclimate change
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in 2017 murder of Diamond Turner
Wounded CPD sergeant recovering after witnessing shooting, helping catch suspect
2 in custody after car hits cop while fleeing traffic stop on South Side
Coronavirus exposure in Chicago case under investigation by DuPage Co. officials
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Powerball Results: 1 ticket nets $394M jackpot
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy but dry Thursday
Show More
Parents charged after infant struck by gunfire in Uptown
See how Australian wildfire smoke has spread across the globe
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Michigan City schools closed Thursday, Friday due to flu, virus outbreak
Boy, 15, missing from Hyde Park: police
More TOP STORIES News