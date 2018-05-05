FOOD & DRINK

Sub-eating challenge raises awareness for local food pantries

How many subs can you eat in 20 minutes? (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
How many subs can you eat in 20 minutes? Breaking Bread in Cary is challenging customers to eat three 6-inch subs, one pound of potato salad and one pound of shoestring fries in 20 minutes or less.

Sunday's eating challenge is to raise awareness and money for local food pantries.
Sub Club Challenge for the Food Pantry
Breaking Bread Catering & Deli
638 Northwest Highway, Cary, IL 60013
Sunday, May 6

8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Admission: Free with food donation
Breaking Bread will be accepting donations of non-perishable goods and/or monetary donations the entire month of May for the food pantry.
For more information visit: Breakingbreadrestaurants.com
