Surf and turf lunch with Roka Akor's Executive Chef

If you're thinking about what to do for lunch, this take on surf and turf maybe be a good option.

Executive Chef Ce Bain from Roka Akor at Old Orchard joined ABC7 Chicago to show us a sushi and steak lunch.

Roka was named one of the most essential steakhouses and sushi spots in Chicago by Eater. Roka Akor was also honored in top 100 steakhouses in America by Open Table.

Roka Akor's principle Robata Japanese cuisine is prepared on a twelve-foot robata grill that uses mesquite charcoal with flames that can raise temperatures up to 1,900 degrees. The restaurant's name is derived from two words: RO and KA. The meaning of the first word is hearth, a gathering place where people socialize and take in the ambience; the latter stands for a burning fire and projecting energy.

Roka Akor has three Chicagoland locations. The Oak Brook location opened just two years ago. They also have a location downtown on Clark Street and another at Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie.

Roka Akor location:
Roka Akor

456 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 579-0834

ROKA AKOR
4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center
Skokie, IL 60077

ROKA AKOR
166 Oakbrook Center
Oak Brook, IL 60523
