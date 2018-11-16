FOOD & DRINK

Sweet and spicy eats: Explore 3 new restaurants in Aurora

Jefa Tacos. | Photo: Coq R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to discover the newest places for food and drinks in Aurora? From a Mexican taqueria to an artisan coffee shop, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to land around town.

Jefa Tacos



Photo: Tim H./Yelp

New to 1555 Butterfield Road, Suite 107, in northeast Aurora is Jefa Tacos.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant's menu boasts burritos, quesadillas, nachos and tortas. But tacos take center stage here, with choices like carne asada, chicken tinga and a buttery, flaky fish taco with an orange sauce. View the full menu here.

"Jefa Tacos has kicked the door in and football spiked triumphant on its delivery of the al pastor," shared Yelper Coq R., who was the first to review the restaurant on Sept. 24. "There are hints of sweetness as you take a juicy bite and hit a hunk of pineapple. You just want another bite and another until you are stuffed."

Porto's Peri Peri



PHOTO: TOM T./YELP

Stroll past 4151 McCoy Drive and you'll find Porto's Peri Peri, a new Portuguese spot, offering burgers, wings, wraps and more.

Originating from Porto, Portugal, this casual eatery offers healthy, grilled food and aims to be "the world's favorite chicken," according to its website.

Peri Peri's signature chicken is marinated for 24 hours in a secret sauce. Order it mild or spicy and choose the wrap, pita or platter options. Choose from a variety of sides, including cassava fries, flame-grilled corn on the cob and red-skinned potato salad. View the full menu here.

Tredwell Coffee



Photo: ERIC L./Yelp

Tredwell Coffee has recently opened its doors at 14 W. Downer Place. Located on the Fox River, this shop's "passion is coffee and people," per its website. It features rustic decor and seating options indoors or on the patio.

You'll find coffee drinks and tea as well as breakfast and lunch options. Try a latte and the pistachio croissant with jam filling or sandwiches like the roasted red pepper and egg and the carnitas torta with a house-made chipotle sauce. View the full menu here.
