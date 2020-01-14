Sweet Earth Foods caters to trendy plant-based diets

This segment was produced with & sponsored by Sweet Earth Foods.
Today we chatted about dieting resolutions with nutritionist and health and wellness coach Ashley Walter. Ashley walked us through the many plant-based options at Sweet Earth Foods. Plant-based diets are the latest trend of 2020. Both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards served entirely plant-based menus this year. Ashley walked us through the big trend and the health-crisis leading people to choose plant-based diets.
Sweet Earth provides plant-based foods that are sustainable, convenient, high-quality, flavorful and flavor-forward, healthy, nutrient-based, globally-inspired, on trend and modern.
Head to SweetEarthFoods.com to find a retailer near you!
A DAY IN THE LIFE as seen on WCL was:
Good Morning Breakfast Hash: makes 1 serving
-3 chopped slices of prepared Benevolent Bacon
-1/4 yellow onion, sliced
-2 large handfuls or hand-torn kale
-3 small purple potatoes, quartered
-Dash of oil, for cooking
To Make:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a baking dish, place the potatoes with a drizzle of oil. Roast for 20-25 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium heat, add in some oil. Toss in the onion slices + saute until lightly browned.
3. Add in the chopped Benevolent bacon + cook until heated through- roughly 3 minutes. Toss in the kale + gently heat until wilted; stirring.
4. Plate it, eat, + enjoy!
SWEET EARTH INGREDIENT SHOUT-OUT:
Benevolent Bacon is a best-seller as part of Sweet Earth's hearty and harmless, modern meat portfolio. It's vegan and non-GMO, made with cumin, garlic & sage and has 75% less fat than pork bacon, with 10G of protein and 0g of cholesterol. YUM!
If you can't take the time to prep a breakfast since so many of us live on-the-go, that's ok! Sweet Earth's Power On The Go (or POGO if you will,) are super tasty!
With 6 flavors that you don't find everywhere; blackberry, chocolate, figgy, dulce, chai and lemon poppy, these easy grab go bars are the wholesome version of their many counterparts.
-Also, they are NON-GMO with 10G+ Protein & 5G+ Fiber.
-Each POGO also contains prebiotic fiber & probiotics with 1 billion CFUs.
-Keep in your freezer and conveniently thaw & eat on the go or heat & eat to enjoy the perfect mid-day fuel.
Need a Lunch or Dinner that will fill you up and is full of flavor? Sweet Earth and I have your back! I take my favorite three plant-based ingredients and use them as bases for my regularly made recipes!
-Mindful Chik'n has 19G of protein and 6G of fiber that has the mouthwatering taste and texture of traditional chicken. It is the perfect addition to weeknight meal prep, salads and other recipes
-I used this to make a chicken salad sandwich that is AH-MAZING! Simply mix 1 TB of avocado-oil based mayo + 1 tsp of Dijon mustard with 1/2 cup of prepared Mindful Chik'n and place it atop toasted whole grain bread with lettuce, avocado, + tomato slices.
-Sweet Earth's Awesome Grounds are non-GMO and provide the same plant-based protein (16g) and fiber (4g) as the Awesome Burger, only in a ground version that allows greater flexibility to cook various meals and sides, such as meatballs and tacos.
-Stir fry is a meal you can make colorful with a few cups of a variety of produce, a serving og whole grains like black or brown rice or ramen noodles, with a plant-based protein like these grounds. Top with any sauce you'd like and you have a quick and easy meal!
-I love #tacotuesday and in any variation. I prep the Awesome Grounds with Mindful Chik'n with heated corn tortillas, grilled veggies like bell peppers and scallions, guacamole, salsa, + any raw veggie add-ins I want to make a simple meal in under 15 minutes.
-The Awesome Burger is Sweet Earth's new plant-based burger that satisfies cravings for the meaty, juicy taste of a traditional burger, while providing plant-based nutrition and goodness. It is packed with protein (26 grams) and fiber (6 grams) - recently launched
-This can be done in SO many ways. Simply put, prepare the burger and top it with ANYTHING! My favorite is grilled red onion, tomato, lettuce, American cheese, + a dose of my mayo-ketchup mix on top. Being gluten-free, I use a cabbage leaf as a wrap, but I recommend whole grain buns to clients.
MAKE IT FAMILY-FRIENDLY!
Bring the kids into the fold with the classic kid-friendly + family-friendly American meal makeovers with plant-based comfort foods like:
-Cauliflower Mac gives you the comfort of warm mac + cheese with a serving of vegetables, immune-boosting Vitamin C, + 8g of protein.
-Pizzas filled with fiber, protein, and love!
-Sweet Earth Foods' pizzas have chewy, crispy and flavorful crusts that matter, made with ingredients like rosemary, chia, corn, carrot, ancient grain and whole wheat with culinary sauces premium cheeses, vibrant whole toppings and nutritious ingredients with benefits pizza lovers want.
-The Protein Lover's Pizza is made of vegan Planet Pepperoni and Tuscan Savory Grounds, has an ancient grain crust and is a good source of iron, protein and fiber!
-And it is an award winner! The 2018 Veg News Best of Show
Sweet Earth Foods caters to trendy plant-based diets
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News