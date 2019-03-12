Food & Drink

Sweet Home Gelato makes debut in Naperville

Photo: Jane L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score gelato and desserts has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition, called Sweet Home Gelato, is located at 50 S. Main St., Suite 138.

This spot offers premium gelato made on site. The shop offers a variety of flavors, from fruity options like raspberry and mango, to chocolate flavors like cookies and cream to a specialty flavor made with bourbon, maple syrup and walnuts.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Sweet Home Gelato is getting mixed feedback from clientele.

Cynthia C. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 11, wrote, "You gotta try the chocolate covered strawberry. The best thing I have ever eaten. The staff is so warm and friendly and make you happy to be there. Definitely worth a stop in. Eat something there and take home dessert for later!"

Yelper David S. added, "We went with the family to the opening on Saturday and were blown away by how good this gelato is! The flavors are amazing. They offer a panini with a warm brioche bun on the outside and cold gelato on the inside. It is a must try! We cannot wait to go back!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sweet Home Gelato is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinknapervillehoodline
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Jussie Smollett appears in court for hearing; Cameras allowed for Thursday hearing
CPD officers honored after deadly Mercy Hospital shooting
Boy runs in honor of fallen Sheriff's Deputy Keltner
Bob Saget tackles edgier viewer videos on 'Videos After Dark'
Sons' billboard urges people to wish dad a happy birthday
Shedd Aquarium helps rescue 15 Bolivian dolphins
Show More
Goose Island hiding free bikes across Chicago for '312 Day'
Army captain from Matteson killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Police: Woman charged in brutal killing of former landlord; son, 6, was present
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
Daughter speaks after father told he was dying by doctor on robot video
More TOP STORIES News