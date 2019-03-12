Sweet Home Gelato makes debut in Naperville

A new spot to score gelato and desserts has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition, called Sweet Home Gelato, is located at 50 S. Main St., Suite 138.
This spot offers premium gelato made on site. The shop offers a variety of flavors, from fruity options like raspberry and mango, to chocolate flavors like cookies and cream to a specialty flavor made with bourbon, maple syrup and walnuts.
With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Sweet Home Gelato is getting mixed feedback from clientele.
Cynthia C. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 11, wrote, "You gotta try the chocolate covered strawberry. The best thing I have ever eaten. The staff is so warm and friendly and make you happy to be there. Definitely worth a stop in. Eat something there and take home dessert for later!"
Yelper David S. added, "We went with the family to the opening on Saturday and were blown away by how good this gelato is! The flavors are amazing. They offer a panini with a warm brioche bun on the outside and cold gelato on the inside. It is a must try! We cannot wait to go back!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sweet Home Gelato is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
