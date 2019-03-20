Food & Drink

SWEET NEW GADGET: LG develops Keurig for ice cream

EMBED <>More Videos

There's a Keurig for coffee, cocktails and now ice cream!

AUSTIN, Texas -- There's a Keurig for coffee, cocktails and now ice cream!

RELATED: KEURIG FOR COCKTAILS: New machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee

EMBED More News Videos

Drinkwork cocktail machines will hit more markets in 2019
LG unveiled "SnowWhite" at SXSW and it's basically a Keurig for ice cream.

The a personal ice cream maker uses special capsules that create different flavors and textures, allowing you to make the frozen dessert you desire, right at home.

It can whip up anything from traditional ice cream to sorbet, gelato and even frozen yogurt in about two to five minutes.

Currently, "SnowWhite" is only in the prototype stage and there's no word on a set release date.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkaustinsxswlgice cream
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 wounded in Uptown shooting
Lollapalooza 2019 lineup revealed: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to play festival
Ring Cam catches suspect stealing piggy bank
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Woman injured after car slams into West Town Dunkin' Donuts
City to break ground on $1.2B O'Hare terminal expansion
United Center getting new scoreboard for next season
Show More
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Feds seize 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia: sources
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
More TOP STORIES News