SWEET NEW GADGET: LG develops Keurig for ice cream

AUSTIN, Texas -- There's a Keurig for coffee, cocktails and now ice cream!LG unveiled "SnowWhite" at SXSW and it's basically a Keurig for ice cream.The a personal ice cream maker uses special capsules that create different flavors and textures, allowing you to make the frozen dessert you desire, right at home.It can whip up anything from traditional ice cream to sorbet, gelato and even frozen yogurt in about two to five minutes.Currently, "SnowWhite" is only in the prototype stage and there's no word on a set release date.