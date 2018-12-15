FOOD & DRINK

Swirlz Cupcakes brings holiday cheer with Christmas-themed treats

A local bakery offers the perfect addition to holiday dessert selections.

Swirlz Cupcakes is spreading holiday cheer this year with holiday-themed cupcakes and other tasty treats!

About Swirlz Cupcakes

Swirlz began by creating batters, butter creams, fillings and garnishes daily in true artisanal style, using all fresh and many local ingredients. This quality and integrity has never been compromised. Swirlz classic buttermilk cakes are made using Grassland Farm's European style butter in both their cakes and light whipped Italian butter creams. As of their 10th anniversary in September of 2016, Swirlz had created more than 1500 unique flavors. They carry cupcakes, mini cupcakes, mini custom cake items, gorgeous and delicious cakes, brownies, a full line of Gluten-Free cupcakes, offered daily and a line of 18 Vegan Gluten-Free cupcake flavors that may be found at 27 IL Whole Foods Market stores, as well as from Swirlz.

Location:
705 W. Belden Avenue, Chicago
Hours:

Mon-Sat: 10am-7pm
Closed Sundays
December 24 open 10am to 5pm

For More Information, visit http://www.swirlzcupcakesshop.com/
