Swiss Rolls recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Flowers Foods, Inc. is recalling their Swiss Rolls over concerns of a possible salmonella contamination. (WTVD)

The maker of Swiss Rolls is recalling their chocolate-covered cake rolls over salmonella concerns.

Flower Foods has recalled Swiss Rolls sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square and Great Value that have nationwide distribution. Additionally, the company recalled Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread which was distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The company says whey powder used in the treats may contain salmonella. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who purchased the products should either discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

A full list of affected foods is posted here.
