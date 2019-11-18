Food & Drink

Taco Bell suggests switching up your Thanksgiving dinner table with this non-traditional dish

Tired of turkey or stuffing? Taco Bell is suggesting a non-traditional dish to change up the usual Thanksgiving dinner.

It involves tacos, of course. The restaurant posted a recipe for a taco soup concoction on its blog which consists of throwing some tacos in a blender and adding some spices.

First, though, it suggests that you start with chicken tacos. The extra ingredients include garlic, cilantro, onions and heavy whipping cream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholiday recipestaco bellsoupholidaythanksgivingrecipetacos
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Buffalo Grove police investigating double homicide
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
At least 8 robberies, attempted robberies reported on North Side Sunday
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Family outraged after man, 82, shot by police in Gary
Chicago-area college student arrested for guns in SUV
Show More
Indiana legal sports bets surge to nearly $92M in 2nd month
Woman forced to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint in Frankfort
Disaster declaration issued for 17 Illinois counties
Teen gives out backpacks full of supplies to Chicago's homeless
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News