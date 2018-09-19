FOOD & DRINK

Take on tteokbokki: Greenlight Korean Pub & Karaoke opens in Arcadia Terrace

Photo: Greenlight Korean Pub & Karaoke/Yelp

By Hoodline
Fancy a nosh to go with your noraebang? A fresh addition to Arcadia Terrace called Greenlight Korean Pub & Karaoke has you covered. You'll find both a full bar and private rooms for singing with friends in its space at 2519 W. Peterson Ave.

At the bar, customers can order refreshments like coconut, lemon or cucumber-flavored soju, as well as domestic beer by the glass or pitcher. Korean bites on the menu include seasoned pork belly, stir-fried spicy squid, and tteokbokki (Korean spicy rice cakes). (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 5-star rating out of 6 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar has been warmly received by patrons in its early days.

Kari H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 3, wrote, "They are always accommodating and polite, even very late at night. It's also very clean, and has a vintage looking interior. Love their food and bar area too."

"Diverse menu and everything is good," Yelper David L. added. "The karaoke rooms are spotless and the servers make you feel like a VIP."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Greenlight is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
