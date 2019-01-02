Taqueria Aurora offers tacos, burritos, enchiladas and more

A new spot to score tacos and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Taqueria Aurora, the newcomer is located at 645 N. Elmwood Drive in Aurora.
The new restaurant offers burritos, tacos, gorditas, nachos and more. Try the chicken enchilada dinner with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice and beans, or the supreme french fries with cheese, beans, sour cream, avocado, jalapeno and more. (View the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Taqueria Aurora has gotten a good response.
Jesse P., who reviewed it on Dec. 29, wrote, "I ordered tacos Mexicanos. They were flavorful and reasonably sized with big chunks of steak. ... The meat was good quality and non-greasy. Three tacos from this place were as filling as five tacos from other places in the area."
Yelper Emily P. added, "Had this bomb torta and horchata. It looks clean in here. And one of the employees would come around making sure that we are enjoying our food and he was very friendly as well."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Taqueria Aurora is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
