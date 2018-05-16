CHICAGO (WLS) --The list of restaurants and food trucks that will be featured at the Taste of Chicago 2018 this summer was released on Wednesday.
The free food festival will be held July 11-15 in Grant Park.
More than 300 menu items will be available from 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-up restaurants and 13 food trucks.
Full list below:
39 FIVE-DAY RESTAURANTS
Arun's Thai Restaurant-NEW
4156 N. Kedzie Ave.
Aunty Joy's Jamaican Kitchen-NEW
1217 W. Devon Ave.
Beat Kitchen
2100 W. Belmont Ave.
Billy Goat Tavern
1535 W. Madison St.
BJ's Market & Bakery
8734 S. Stony Island Ave.
Buona Beef
613 N. McClurg Ct.
Caffe Gelato
2034 W. Division St.
Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill
300 W 26th St.
Chicago's Dog House
816 W. Fullerton Ave.
Churro Factory
2214 S. Wolcott Ave.
Connie's Pizza
2373 S. Archer Ave.
Dia De Los Tamales
939 W. 18th St.
Doom Street Eats
Available at Markets and Festivals
Esperanza's Kitchen Delights-NEW
2301 S. Lake Shore Drive
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31St.
Frannie's Café Inc
623 S. Wabash Ave.
Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize-NEW
2518 W. 63rd St.
Gold Coast. Dogs
225 S. Canal St
Iyanze
4623 N. Broadway
Kasia's Deli
2101 W. Chicago Ave.
La Bomba Restaurant
3221 W. Armitage Ave.
La Mexicana
4171 S. Archer Ave.
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
805 S. State St.
O'Briens Restaurant & Bar
45 E. Riverwalk South
Original Rainbow Cone
9233 S. Western Ave.
Output Lounge & Sports Bar-NEW
1758 W. Grand Ave.
Porkchop
1017 S. Delano Court East
Premier Rollin BBQ-NEW
Available for Catering
Ricobene's on 26th Street
252 W. 26th St.
Robinson's No. 1 Ribs
225 S. Canal St.
Star of Siam
11 E. Illinois St.
Texas de Brazil
210 E. Illinois St.
The Eli's Cheesecake Co.
6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
Turtle's Bar & Grill-NEW
238 W. 33rd St.
Tuscany
1014 W. Taylor St.
Ukai Japanese Restaurant
1059 W. Belmont Ave.
Vee-Vee's African Restaurant
6232 N. Broadway
Yum Dum-NEW
Available at Markets and Festivals
24 POP-UP RESTAURANTS
Aloha Wagon-NEW
1247 S. Western Ave.
Bee Nana LLC-NEW
Available at Markets and Festivals
bettyBOT Shop-NEW
7100 S. South Shore Dr.
BITES-NEW
3313 N. Clark St.
Blackwood BBQ-NEW
307 W. Lake St.
Broken English Taco Pub
75 E. Lake St.
Chiya Chai Café-NEW
2770 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Classic Cobbler-NEW
Available for Catering
Get Off The Couch Catering-NEW
Available for Catering
Grill City (Seafood City)-NEW
5033 N. Elston Ave.
Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
1251 W. Fullerton Ave.
Josephine's Cookin'-NEW
436 E. 79th St.
Just Salad Chicago
135 S. LaSalle St.
MAD Social
1140 W. Madison St.
Papa Luke's Gravy Balls-NEW
Available at Markets and Festivals
Pork & Mindy's
1623 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Seoul Taco
738 N. Clark St.
So Forking Great-NEW
Available for Catering
Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant-NEW
5039 N. Broadway
These Wingz? - NEW
Available at Markets and Festivals
Warm Belly Bakery
1148 W. Monroe St.
Wood Fire Counter-NEW
131 N. Clinton St.
14 FOOD TRUCKS
American Glory Food Truck Chicago
Auntie Vee's
Aztec Dave's Food Truck
Beavers Coffee + Donuts
CheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck-NEW
Da Lobsta
Giordano's
Harold's Chicken
La Cocinita Food Truck
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp-NEW
Sausagefest-NEW
The Fat Shallot
The Lifeway Kefir Shop