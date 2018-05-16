The list of restaurants and food trucks that will be featured at the Taste of Chicago 2018 this summer was released on Wednesday.The free food festival will be held July 11-15 in Grant Park.More than 300 menu items will be available from 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-up restaurants and 13 food trucks.Arun's Thai Restaurant-NEW4156 N. Kedzie Ave.Aunty Joy's Jamaican Kitchen-NEW1217 W. Devon Ave.Beat Kitchen2100 W. Belmont Ave.Billy Goat Tavern1535 W. Madison St.BJ's Market & Bakery8734 S. Stony Island Ave.Buona Beef613 N. McClurg Ct.Caffe Gelato2034 W. Division St.Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill300 W 26th St.Chicago's Dog House816 W. Fullerton Ave.Churro Factory2214 S. Wolcott Ave.Connie's Pizza2373 S. Archer Ave.Dia De Los Tamales939 W. 18th St.Doom Street EatsAvailable at Markets and FestivalsEsperanza's Kitchen Delights-NEW2301 S. Lake Shore DriveFranco's Ristorante300 W. 31St.Frannie's Café Inc623 S. Wabash Ave.Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize-NEW2518 W. 63rd St.Gold Coast. Dogs225 S. Canal StIyanze4623 N. BroadwayKasia's Deli2101 W. Chicago Ave.La Bomba Restaurant3221 W. Armitage Ave.La Mexicana4171 S. Archer Ave.Lou Malnati's Pizzeria805 S. State St.O'Briens Restaurant & Bar45 E. Riverwalk SouthOriginal Rainbow Cone9233 S. Western Ave.Output Lounge & Sports Bar-NEW1758 W. Grand Ave.Porkchop1017 S. Delano Court EastPremier Rollin BBQ-NEWAvailable for CateringRicobene's on 26th Street252 W. 26th St.Robinson's No. 1 Ribs225 S. Canal St.Star of Siam11 E. Illinois St.Texas de Brazil210 E. Illinois St.The Eli's Cheesecake Co.6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.Turtle's Bar & Grill-NEW238 W. 33rd St.Tuscany1014 W. Taylor St.Ukai Japanese Restaurant1059 W. Belmont Ave.Vee-Vee's African Restaurant6232 N. BroadwayYum Dum-NEWAvailable at Markets and FestivalsAloha Wagon-NEW1247 S. Western Ave.Bee Nana LLC-NEWAvailable at Markets and FestivalsbettyBOT Shop-NEW7100 S. South Shore Dr.BITES-NEW3313 N. Clark St.Blackwood BBQ-NEW307 W. Lake St.Broken English Taco Pub75 E. Lake St.Chiya Chai Café-NEW2770 N. Milwaukee Ave.Classic Cobbler-NEWAvailable for CateringGet Off The Couch Catering-NEWAvailable for CateringGrill City (Seafood City)-NEW5033 N. Elston Ave.Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls1251 W. Fullerton Ave.Josephine's Cookin'-NEW436 E. 79th St.Just Salad Chicago135 S. LaSalle St.MAD Social1140 W. Madison St.Papa Luke's Gravy Balls-NEWAvailable at Markets and FestivalsPork & Mindy's1623 N. Milwaukee Ave.Seoul Taco738 N. Clark St.So Forking Great-NEWAvailable for CateringSun Wah Barbecue Restaurant-NEW5039 N. BroadwayThese Wingz? - NEWAvailable at Markets and FestivalsWarm Belly Bakery1148 W. Monroe St.Wood Fire Counter-NEW131 N. Clinton St.American Glory Food Truck ChicagoAuntie Vee'sAztec Dave's Food TruckBeavers Coffee + DonutsCheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck-NEWDa LobstaGiordano'sHarold's ChickenLa Cocinita Food TruckLawrence's Fish & Shrimp-NEWSausagefest-NEWThe Fat ShallotThe Lifeway Kefir Shop