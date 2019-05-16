Taste of Chicago 2019 music lineup announced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city announced Thursday the concert lineup for the 39th Annual Taste of Chicago.
City officials said the world's largest free-admission food festival will feature a diverse mix of musical acts at the Petrillo Music Shell, including De La Soul, The Strumbellas and India.Arie. Opening acts include Sunflower Bean, Taylor Bennett and Joywave.
Local talent will be featured for five days at the Goose Island Stage. SummerDance, HUSHconcerts and more arts and theater performers will also be featured in Grant Park during the Taste.
The Taste will be held from July 10 to July 14 at Grant Park in Chicago's Loop. Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Check out the full list of performers below.
Tickets for the Pertillo Music Shell performances are on sale at tasteofchicago.us. General admission seats cost $15 and premium seats cost $40. Tickets for the seating area are expected to increase by $5 on June 1 and again on July 1.
Guests can also watch the concerts from the lounge at the Taste Oasis, which will have a private cash bar, complimentary bottled water and appetizers from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Pertillo Music SHell. There is a limited number of tickets for this space. They are $50 each.
This year, 82 restaurants will participate in the festival, including 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks. The city said 37 of the participating food vendors are new.
For more information or to purchase your food and beverage tickets in advance, visit TasteofChicago.us.
2019 TASTE OF CHICAGO PETRILLO MUSIC SHELL CONCERT SCHEDULE
Wednesday, July 10, 5:30 p.m.
Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is known for her witty, deadpan delivery and garage rock-infused sound. Her 2015 debut album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, was a critical and cult success, earning her several awards and a Best New Artist Grammy Award nomination. Her most recent release to create buzz is the 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel.
New York City-based rock band, Sunflower Bean, featuring Nick Kivlen (guitar/vocals), Jacob Faber (drums) and Julia Cumming (bass/lead vocals) recently released a new EP King Of The Dudes which includes the hit single "Come For Me."
Thursday, July 11, 5:30 p.m.
Colombian dance band Bomba Estéreo and Puerto Rican Cultura Profética will co-headline the Petrillo Music Shell.
Described as "electro tropical" or "psychedelic cumbia," Bomba Estéreo is named for the Colombian slang for "a really cool, awesome, bad ass party" according to Simón Mejía, who founded the group in 2005 alongside singer Li Saumet. The group built up a discography of multiple hits and five albums, which include their Grammy Award-nominated records Amanecer (2015) and Ayo (2017). Their music is known for anthems like "Soy Yo," "Fuego," "Somos Dos," "To My Love" and the recently-released hit single "Carnavalera."
Cultura Profética was formed in 1996 with an unwavering fanbase not only within their home Puerto Rico but also around the world. Arguably one of the most important bands in Latin music, Cultura plays with a fusion of rhythms, sounds, atmospheres and lyrics that cannot be classified. They are currently recording their ninth album, celebrating 22 years of timeless music, social impact, borderless unity and freedom of speech.
Friday, July 12, 5:30 p.m.
Formed in 1987, De La Soul changed the landscape of hip hop with their debut 3 Feet High and Rising. For more than 30 years, they have offered songs full of inscrutable samplings, whimsically irreverent lyrics, social commentary, light rhythm and laid-back rhymes and gained respect within and outside the hip hop community for their contributions to rap, as well as jazz, funk, soul and alternative genres.
Taylor Bennett is a rising hip hop star and the talented younger brother of Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper. He has had tremendous success with the 2015 album Broad Shoulders, the 2017 album The Fader and the recent EP Be Yourself.
Saturday, July 13, 4:30 p.m.
The Strumbellas and lovelytheband will co-headline the Petrillo Music Shell.
The Strumbellas include lead vocalist Simon Ward on acoustic guitar, David Ritter on keyboards, drummer Jeremy Drury, Isabel Ritchie on strings, Jon Hembrey on electric guitar and Darryl James on bass. Their 2019 album Rattlesnake is a collection of sleek, bright songs that elevate their sound to frenzied new heights, with the lead single "Salvation" gaining traction on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart.
lovelytheband is a musical trio of vocalist Mitchy Collins, guitarist Jordan Greenwald and drummer Sam Price. The band is best known for their 2017 hit debut single "Broken," released in 2017, which topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart among others. In 2018 the band released the single "These Are My Friends" along with their debut album, Finding It Hard to Smile. They have recently released, "Maybe I'm Afraid."
Joywave, the New York-based indie quintet led by vocalist Daniel Armbruster, apply their trademark irreverence and humor. They are known for their collaboration with electronic music project Big Data on "Dangerous," which peaked at number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.
Sunday, July 14, 4:30 p.m.
India.Arie, the multi-award winning artist, including four Grammy Awards will bring her 2019 Worthy Tour to Taste of Chicago for the final performance at the Petrillo Music Shell. Released earlier this year, her new album Worthy showcases the singer-songwriter's perspectives on love, life and humanity. The album's hit singles include "That Magic," the title track "Worthy" and the inspirational "What If" a moving tribute to civil rights activists Dr. Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks and present day movements like #MeToo.
The multi-talented Meshell Ndegeocello will bring her brand of neo-soul including her latest album, Ventriloquism. The collection of eleven covers that include reimagined versions of "Waterfalls," "Smooth Operator" and a sultry rendition of "Private Dancer." Opening the stage on the final day is Bilal, nominated for a Grammy Award for his 2010 song "Little One." The singer-songwriter is noted for his new soul sound generated by projects across multiple genres.
Goose Island Stage-a "taste" of Chicago' s Best Music
The popular Goose Island Stage at the Taste of Chicago will offer five days of performances by Chicago's best up-and-coming and established artists. The entertainment stage, located at the south end of Taste of Chicago at Columbus and Balbo Streets, is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. All Goose Island Stage performances are free.
This year, DJ Mike P will emcee the stage and spin each evening's final set. Highlights include seven ChicagoMade A&R Audition winners that were selected by a panel of music executives in October 2018.
2019 GOOSE ISLAND STAGE SCHEDULE
(Subject to change)
Wednesday, July 10
Noon-1 p.m. Katie Kadan (R&B)
1:20-2:20 p.m. The Feeders (Rock)
2:40-3:40 p.m. Rachel Sarah Thomas (Alt/Folk)
4-5 p.m. Mother Nature (Hip Hop)
5:20-6:20 p.m. ODE (Rock)
6:20-8 p.m. DJ Mike P (DJ Set)
Thursday, July 11
Noon-1 p.m. RJ Collins (R&B)
1:20-2:20 p.m. Carpacho y su Super Combo (Salsa)
2:40-3:40 p.m. AMI (Soul/R&B)
4-5 p.m. The Ivy Ford Band (Blues)
5:20-6:20 p.m. Raii and Whitney (R&B)
6:20-8 p.m. DJ Mike P (DJ Set)
Friday, July 12
Noon1 p.m. Avantist (Rock)
1:20-2:20 p.m. Bella Button Band (Country Rock)
2:40-3:40 p.m. Afinca'o (Salsa)
4-5 p.m. John The Author (Hip Hop)
5:20-6:20 p.m. The Right Now (Pop)
6:20-8 p.m. DJ Mike P (DJ Set)
Saturday, July 13
11-11:40 DJ Mike P
Noon-1 p.m. Karlye Lapetina (Pop)
1:20-1:40 Coda (R&B)
1:50-2:20p Superstar Patience (R&B)
2:40-3:40 p.m. Tatiana Hazel (Electro/Pop)
4-5 p.m. Kaeyra (Pop R&B)
5:20-6:20 p.m. Nia Kay (Hip Hop)
6:20-8: p.m. DJ Mike P (DJ Set)
Sunday, July 14
11-11:40 DJ Mike P
Noon-1 p.m. VO (Hip Hop)
1:20-2:20 p.m. Jamiah Rogers (Blues)
2:40-3:40 p.m. Year of 11 (Alt R&B)
4-5 p.m. Oston (Pop)
5:20-6:20 p.m. Solow Redline (Hip Hop)
6:20-8 p.m. DJ Mike P (DJ Set)
NEW Theatre Garden
As part of the Year of Chicago Theatre, and through a generous grant from the Bayless Foundation, the Theatre Garden at Taste of Chicago, will showcase local theater talent with performances by the world renowned Second City, Porchlight Musical Theatre and other sketch an improve groups. The area will highlight family performances early in the day along with interactive workshops and performances organized by Pocket Con, an annual convention for Chicago youth that highlights comics and illustration work by diverse artists. The Theatre Garden area will be designed by local artists Emmanuel Pratt (Sweet Water Foundation) and Anna Kunz (Columbia College Chicago/Tiger Strikes Asteroid).
Additionally, Chicago's very own Kit Kat Lounge and Supper Club will present The Mermaid Diva Show on the west side of Buckingham Fountain each day at 3 p.m.
SummerDance at Taste of Chicago
Chicago SummerDance, the largest annual outdoor live music and dancing series in the United States, will move to Buckingham Fountain Plaza during Taste of Chicago, each day of the festival from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dances and music highlights include:
July 10: Steppin' with DJ Calvin
July 11: Motown with Lynne Jordan & The Shivers
July 12: Salsa with Willito Otero y su Orquesta
July 13: House with DJ Chip E.
July 14: Country Two-step with The Lawrence Peters Outfit
The series typically offers a free, introductory one-hour dance lesson by professional instructors followed by live music and dancing. The House Music night on July 13 will go right into the DJ set, without the dance instruction.
NEW Silent Disco by HUSHconcerts
Earlier in the day, everyone is invited to test out the dance floor at Buckingham Fountain Plaza daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a silent disco powered by HUSHconcerts. After getting a set of headphones, participants dance along to tunes from one of two DJs spinning different genres.
NEW Taste Playground
Families and kids will enjoy the Taste of Chicago Playground located on the west side of Columbus Drive. Back this year is the Ferris Wheel along with an array of inflatables for kids. Tickets for rides will be available for purchase on site.
The music and entertainment announcement comes weeks after Taste of Chicago previously announced the culinary lineup and new presenting sponsor DoorDash, the largest and fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery in more than 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada. DoorDash connects Chicagoans with their favorite stores and restaurants, including many restaurants participating in this year's Taste of Chicago festival.
Taste of Chicago is presented by DoorDash and produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events in coordination with the Illinois Restaurant Association, which manages food and beverage operations. The festival is sponsored in part by CH Vodka, Chicago Transit Authority, Chicago Tribune, CLTV-Chicagoland's Television, Communications Direct, Eli's Cheesecake, Goose Island Beer Company, IL Lottery, Lifeway Foods, Pepsi, Riboli Family Wines, Shoreline Sightseeing, Southwest Airlines and WGN-Television.
The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago is July 10-14 in Grant Park with hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Wednesday-
Friday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. For more information on the FREE-admission festival, visit tasteofchicago.us. To plan your trip to Chicago, visit choosechicago.com. Join the conversation on Facebook at Taste of Chicago and follow us on Twitter @TasteofChi and Instagram @ChicagoDCASE (#TasteofChicago).
