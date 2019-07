40 five-day participants



24 pop-ups





16 food trucks



300+ menu items to suit every palate

EMBED >More News Videos The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago will be held at Grant Park, July 10th- July 14th in the Chicago Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago kicks off Wednesday in Grant Park.This year, 80 restaurants will participate in the festival, including 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks. The city said 36 of the participating food vendors are new.More than 80 eateries will participate at this year's Taste, including:The Petrillo Music Shell will feature a diverse mix of musical acts, including De La Soul, The Strumbellas and India.Arie. Opening acts include Sunflower Bean, Taylor Bennett and Joywave. Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.Tickets to the main stage are generally $25 to 50.The Taste runs until Sunday in Grant Park. Weekday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.Admission to the Taste is free and tickets for food and beverages can be purchased ins trips of 14 for $10.For more information or to purchase your food and beverage tickets in advance, visit TasteofChicago.us