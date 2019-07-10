taste of chicago

39th annual Taste of Chicago kicks off Wednesday in Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago kicks off Wednesday in Grant Park.

This year, 80 restaurants will participate in the festival, including 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks. The city said 36 of the participating food vendors are new.
More than 80 eateries will participate at this year's Taste, including:
  • 40 five-day participants

  • 24 pop-ups


  • 16 food trucks

  • 300+ menu items to suit every palate

The Petrillo Music Shell will feature a diverse mix of musical acts, including De La Soul, The Strumbellas and India.Arie. Opening acts include Sunflower Bean, Taylor Bennett and Joywave. Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets to the main stage are generally $25 to 50.

The Taste runs until Sunday in Grant Park. Weekday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission to the Taste is free and tickets for food and beverages can be purchased ins trips of 14 for $10.

Watch to see the Brazilian Bowl Inc. and Luella's Gospel Bird show dishes you can "taste" at the festival!
The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago will be held at Grant Park, July 10th- July 14th in the Chicago Loop.



For more information or to purchase your food and beverage tickets in advance, visit TasteofChicago.us.
