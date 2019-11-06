Taste of Hope offers food, fun, fundraising for cancer research

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some award-winning Chicago chefs cook to combat cancer at the Taste of Hope fundraiser Thursday.
Taste of Hope is heating up November 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Morgan Manufacturing in the West Loop. Tickets are $150 and proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. More than 700 guests are expected to attend.
Chef Ravi Nagubadi, owner of Art of Dosa, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to give us a taste of what he'll be cooking. Check out his demonstration in the video above.
The American Cancer Society supports all types of cancer research and patient programs.
Attendees can enjoy food from 90th Meridian, Althea, Art of Dosa, Barton G, Big Shoulders Coffee, Black Dog Gelato, Brickstone Brewery, Chicago Chop House, The Chopping Block, FINO, Formento's, Haymarket, Joe's Seafood, Mable's Table, Osteria via Stato, Pinstripes, Steadfast, Summer House Santa Monica, Sunda, Tao, A Taste of the Philippines and Torali.
The event is sponsored by ADM, BMO Harris Bank and several other corporate and private sponsors. Beyond the 23 tasting stations, which include a white chocolate fountain and dosa assembly line, there will be a silent auction and custom fittings from Stitch + Heart.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Taste of Hope website.
