Tasty Chinese Food brings sweet and spicy fare to Avondale

A new Chinese spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 3051 N. California Ave. in Avondale, the newcomer is called Tasty Chinese Food.
The menu includes lobster fried rice, General Tso's chicken, Szechwan rice noodles and more. The spot also offers classic dishes like egg rolls and crab rangoon. If you're saving room for dessert, it serves fruit smoothies, chocolate milkshakes and mango salad.
With a five-star rating out of one reviews on Yelp so far, Tasty Chinese Food has been warmly received by patrons.
And Gary T. wrote, "This new Chinese take out place by my house is fresh and tasty. It has a vast menu and a lunch special every day."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tasty Chinese Food is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
