'Taylor Gourmet' makes Loop debut, with sandwiches and more

A new spot to score sandwiches and more has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Loop, called Taylor Gourmet, is located at 1 N. Dearborn St. (between Madison St. & Calhoun Pl.).
This is the first Chicago outpost for the East Coast hoagie spot, which has 16 other locations in Washington D.C., Virginia and Maryland.
Look for hoagie options like roast beef with cherry pepper aioli and creamy brie cheese, breaded chicken cutlet with marinara, provolone and basil; and a vegan version with chickpea fritters, pickled onions, veggies, and a roasted garlic tahini dressing.
There's an array of signature salads on offer as well, along with a double-staked burger available on nights and weekends. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Taylor Gourmet currently has a four-star rating.
Naywri W., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 20th, said: "This is the first one in Chicago. They're from Washington D.C. and specializes in gourmet hoagies. I had the Cumberland hoagie and the SP Double Stack Burger...Both were really good. The staff did a very good job."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Taylor Gourmet is open weekdays from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurants
foodHoodlinerestaurants