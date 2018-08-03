FOOD & DRINK

Taylor Gourmet opens in Fulton Market with hoagies, salads and more

Photo: Wayne H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score sandwiches, salads and cheesesteaks has opened its doors in the Fulton Market. Located at 177 N. Morgan St., the fresh arrival is called Taylor Gourmet.

The Washington, D.C.-based chain, which has another Chicago outpost in the Loop, specializes in hoagie sandwiches. Look for the Ritner, a roast beef sandwich with provolone, lettuce and tomato; the turkey-stuffed Race with prosciutto, basil pesto and provolone; and the Ben Franklin with chicken, marinara and fresh basil.

There's an array of signature salads on offer as well, along with a double-stack burger (available after 2 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends).

The newcomer has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Patrick M. wrote, "I have been here twice in the last week. Both meals were great and very reasonably priced. The customer service was wonderful; everyone we interacted with was friendly and seemed eager to make sure we had a positive experience."

And Naywri W. wrote, "This is smaller than the original location. I had the #2 Cheesesteak with beef ribeye and it was great. The steak was nice and moist. Just the right amount of aioli, but a little too many onions."

Head on over to check it out: Taylor Gourmet is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
