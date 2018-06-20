FOOD & DRINK

Taylor Street Tap debuts in Little Italy with live music and libations

Photo: Meche I./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Taylor Street Tap, the fresh arrival is located at 1358 W. Taylor St. in Little Italy.

Helmed by co-owners Brian Fadden and Dylan MacWilliams, the bar features live music with a focus on blues acts and is committed to never charging a cover, Chicago Reader reports. For a schedule of events, check out the business' website here.

The new offering is open late and offers a plethora of booze-infused drink options. Happy hour runs all day long for draft beers, and every pint is $5.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Meche I., who reviewed the new spot on May 27, said, "Great place to kick back with friend on a hot day and drink a nice wine or beer. Great vibes from everyone there and awesome location."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Taylor Street Tap is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 3 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebarrestaurantChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
Dig in to barbecue, spicy rice cakes and more at 3 new Korean spots in Chicago
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Police: Man robs adult bookstore, nearly hit trying to dodge cops
More News