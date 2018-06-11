FOOD & DRINK

TBaar opens in Rogers Park with bubble tea, juice and smoothies

Photo: TBaar/Yelp

By Hoodline
If fresh juice, smoothies and bubble tea are what you're after, look no further than this new shop. Located at 1223 W. Devon Ave. in Rogers Park near Loyola University's Lake Shore campus, the new arrival is called TBaar.

The chain was started in New York city in 2006 and now has locations in a dozen states. TBaar serves all-natural juices, smoothies packed with seasonal fruits and bubble tea made with ingredients from a Taiwan supplier, per its website.

Offerings include bubble milk with green, black and honeydew teas, and toppings such as pudding, tapioca, red bean and aloe. Look for smoothie flavors like strawberry, mango, watermelon and coconut; and carrot, apple, celery and cucumber juices. TBaar also offers mojitos, lemonade, coffee and cake. The full menu can be seen here.

It's still early days for the fledgling business, which has only two reviews on Yelp thus far with a five-star rating.

Alex B., who reviewed the new spot on June 3, wrote, "Really cute place close to Loyola's campus! Good if you want some good bubble tea but don't want to spend a ton. Friendly staff and pricing is decent. Would recommend."

Nicole S. added, "I didn't know what to order and the person at the counter recommended the Taro bubble tea and it was delicious. He was super helpful in helping me pick a flavor. The drink was the perfect sweetness and the amount of tapioca balls was just right."

Head on over to check it out: TBaar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
