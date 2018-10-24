Tea Pot Brew Bakery opens its doors in South Loop

A new spot for caffeinated drinks and baked goods has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Tea Pot Brew Bakery, the fresh arrival is located at 1802 S. Wabash Ave. in the South Loop.
Stop by and sample the variety of teas and coffees on offer. Pair your beverage with baked goods such as cakes, muffins, scones, pastries and breakfast sandwiches.
The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Jeanne K. noted, "I went to this bakery's grand opening and I liked it so much I returned the next day. I've already had the following items: a delicious pumpkin cheese muffin, a sencha, a chai latte, a Metropolis coffee and a breakfast sandwich.
Yelper Kris S. wrote, "Love this place! I would recommend the yummy pumpkin muffins with cream cheese and mint green tea. I can't wait to try more."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tea Pot Brew Bakery is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday.
