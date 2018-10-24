FOOD & DRINK

Tea Pot Brew Bakery opens its doors in South Loop

Photo: Jeanne K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot for caffeinated drinks and baked goods has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Tea Pot Brew Bakery, the fresh arrival is located at 1802 S. Wabash Ave. in the South Loop.

Stop by and sample the variety of teas and coffees on offer. Pair your beverage with baked goods such as cakes, muffins, scones, pastries and breakfast sandwiches.

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Jeanne K. noted, "I went to this bakery's grand opening and I liked it so much I returned the next day. I've already had the following items: a delicious pumpkin cheese muffin, a sencha, a chai latte, a Metropolis coffee and a breakfast sandwich.

Yelper Kris S. wrote, "Love this place! I would recommend the yummy pumpkin muffins with cream cheese and mint green tea. I can't wait to try more."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tea Pot Brew Bakery is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Figo Wine Bar now open in Lakeview
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Former North Shore Academy teacher charged with child pornography, criminal sexual assault
Powerball lottery jackpot at $620M; winning numbers drawing tonight
'Act of terror': Bombs sent to Barack Obama, Clintons, CNN, others
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
Mount Greenwood residents meet to discuss cancer concerns
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields 1 SC lottery winner for $1.5B jackpot
Orland Park, Oak Forest carjacking suspect sought by police
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Show More
K9 con pretends to be stray to get McDonald's
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
UK theft suspect looks just like Ross from 'Friends'
Electricians honored for saving coworker's life
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
More News