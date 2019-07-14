Food & Drink

Texas man writes rap song about Whataburger getting sold to Chicago bank

WACO, Texas -- It's safe to say Texans have been having mixed feelings ever since Whataburger announced it's being sold to a Chicago investment firm after 69 years of family ownership.

So one fan decided to write a rap about it.

In a new video that's become a sensation on Facebook, Matt Upshaw and his friends in Waco perform a rap song expressing their undying love for the popular food chain.

"Okay, baby, so you got me in limbo, you went and left me for a guy in Chicago," says Upshaw in the two-minute song. "This can't be a thing. You might be thinking love, but I know it's a fling."

The video has garnered more than 30,000 views on Facebook and hundreds of shares.



"This is literally just a joke type of video that just came out and now we're going all in," said Upshaw. "We're going to make a little more content to put on the Facebook page, keep it going, and if people love it, I'm the man of the people."

Whataburger responded to fans in an open letter via Twitter shortly after its announcement in June.



READ MORE: WHAT-A-SALE: Texas chain Whataburger sold to bank

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Charly Edsitty speaks with Whataburger lovers who wonder what changes will take effect after the chain's acquisition.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagotexasbankviral videobusinesssingingu.s. & worldwhataburger
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Mother kills sons, sets house on fire in Elmhurst murder-suicide
1 killed in tanker crash on I-55
Man stabbed to death on Red Line train ID'd; police seek 2 for questioning
ICE raids expected to take place across US Sunday
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
1 dead after Amtrak train hits vehicle in Morton Grove; roads closed
1 killed, 2 critically hurt in Dyer house fire
Show More
Man arrested in boat capsizing that left 1 woman dead
Leave the US, Trump tells liberal congresswomen of color
Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in Wimbledon final
CCAC celebrates abilities by making arts, culture more accessible in Chicago
Cubs hit 3 homers, beat Pirates 8-3 to complete 3-game sweep
More TOP STORIES News