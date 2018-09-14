Thai spot Ghin Khao Eat Rice debuts in Pilsen

If you've got Thai cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The newcomer to Pilsen, called Ghin Khao Eat Rice, is located at 2128 W. Cermak Road.
Owner Nova Sasi, whose family is from Northern Thailand, brings regional family recipes to the new restaurant. On the menu, offerings include chicken satay skewers, pork belly with jaew sauce, Thai-style fried rice and salads like som tom with green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, long beans and chiles.
With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Ghin Khao Eat Rice has already made a good impression.
Kristen K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 1, wrote, "So excited to try this new spot after hearing it was northern Thai style. Great experience today, food and service outstanding."
And Anderson T. wrote, "Ghin Khao means 'eat rice.' You'll want Thai like you've never had before. No noodles. You won't find pad Thai or curry dishes. Instead you get to taste the flavors of northern Thailand. It's evident that these dishes have been passed on for generations."
Head on over to check it out: Ghin Khao Eat Rice is open from noon-9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
