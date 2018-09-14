FOOD & DRINK

Thai spot Ghin Khao Eat Rice debuts in Pilsen

Photo: Bradley C./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Thai cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The newcomer to Pilsen, called Ghin Khao Eat Rice, is located at 2128 W. Cermak Road.

Owner Nova Sasi, whose family is from Northern Thailand, brings regional family recipes to the new restaurant. On the menu, offerings include chicken satay skewers, pork belly with jaew sauce, Thai-style fried rice and salads like som tom with green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, long beans and chiles.

With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Ghin Khao Eat Rice has already made a good impression.

Kristen K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 1, wrote, "So excited to try this new spot after hearing it was northern Thai style. Great experience today, food and service outstanding."

And Anderson T. wrote, "Ghin Khao means 'eat rice.' You'll want Thai like you've never had before. No noodles. You won't find pad Thai or curry dishes. Instead you get to taste the flavors of northern Thailand. It's evident that these dishes have been passed on for generations."

Head on over to check it out: Ghin Khao Eat Rice is open from noon-9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
New service Loud Mouth Food Bikes delivers gourmet hot dogs in Chicago
Flavors of India available in a fast-casual atmosphere at Tikkawala
Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant in the works
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Florence downgraded to tropical storm; continues to pummel North Carolina
Firefighters battle massive tire fire on Far South Side
Hurricane Florence claims lives of 3, including a mother and baby
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Bill Daley to run for Chicago mayor
Elmhurst man charged for secretly recording teen girl in bathroom
Super Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall in the Philippines
Cajun Navy comes to rescue of elderly man during Florence flooding
Show More
Cicero police officer recovering after being shot at I-55 and Cicero Ave.
3 shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park
Suspect in rampage shooting that left 5 dead believed wife was cheating, docs show
Chicago Cubs announce online drawing for playoff tickets
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
More News