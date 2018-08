The 2018 Winner of Peapod's Next Best is ...It was down to the final 3 -- Keeta's Kookies, Plin Pasta and Umland's Crunchy Cheese Bites.Which product took this year's prize as 'Peapod's Next Best?!'For more information on Peapod visit, visit: https://www.peapod.com **Peapod Offer! $20 off your next order of $100 or more for new and existing customers. NEW customers get 60 days free delivery.Just head to Peapod.com and enter the code WCL2018. This offer is valid until 4/30/2018.Congratulations to ALL of our Finalists and Semi-Finalists!Aunt Winnie's Frozen Cookie Dough: https://www.auntwinnies.com/ Capannari Ice Cream: https://www.capannaris.com/ Eat Moore Cakes: http://www.eatmoorecakes.com/ The Flavor Unit's Egg Rolls, Etc: http://www.theflavourunitcorp.com/ Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese: https://www.gaylesbestever.com/ GenX wines: https://genxwines.com/ Connect with Keeta's Kookies: https://www.facebook.com/Keetas-Kookies-579148642241667/ Kitchari: https://www.chutneydevis.net/ Lekkco Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread: http://lekkco.com/ lil'g 100% Organic baby foods: http://www.lilgourmets.com/ Phyter: https://phyterfood.com/ Plin Pasta: https://www.osterialanghe.com/ Totally Chipotle Bloody Mary Mix: http://www.totallychipotle.com/ Umland's Crunchy Cheese Bites: http://umlandspuredry.com/ Zoe's Anything Sauce: https://www.lnlchicago.com/