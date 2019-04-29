Windy City LIVE

The 2019 Winner of Peapod's Next Best is...

It's down to our final 3: Quevos Egg White Chips, Sacred Serve Plant-based Gelato and the Sulpice Better Chocolate Bites. Which product will become this year's Peapod's Next Best?

Judges Erica Eckman and Bill Kim are on hand to give their thoughts on this year's food contest and Peapod's Tony Stallone has a surprise for the mother and son duo behind one of the most-talked about foods - the Butter and Love Tomato, Basil and Mozzarella tart.

For more information on Peapod visit their website: https://www.peapod.com

PEAPOD OFFER
$20 off your next order of $75 or more for new and existing customers. NEW customers get 60 days free delivery.
Just head to Peapod.com and enter the code WCLWIN2019. This offer is valid until 5/31/2019.

Congratulations to ALL of our Finalists and Semi-Finalists!

Butter and Love Bougie Tomato, Basil and Mozzarella Tart
Chicago Distilling Company Chicago Mule: http://www.chicagodistilling.com/
Creations by Careese All Natural Gourmet Cookies: https://creationsbycareese.com/

Emily's Foods Paradise Icing: https://www.emilysfoods.com/
Flamin' Hotties Chicken Chili
Freeing Sweets The Best F*ing Cheesecake Ever!
Hector's Hot Sauce
Jimmy's Vegan Cookies: www.jimmysvegancookies.com
Kokku Gourmet Give me S'more Whoopie Pie: https://kokkugourmet.com/
Pilot Pete's Happy Morning Breakfast Bar: https://pilotpetescoffee.com/
Planti Meals Chic-pea Salad: https://plantimeals.com/
Prommus Hummus: http://www.prommus.com/

Quevos Egg White Chips: https://quevos.com/
Follow Sacred Serve Gelato on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sacredserve/
Silver Spoon Desserts Miniature Bundt Cakes: https://www.silverspoondesserts.com/
Slammed Jam & Jelly
Spark Organics Fruit Chews: https://www.sparkorganics.co/
Sulpice Chocolates Better Chocolate Bites: https://www.sulpicechocolat.com/
Tip32 All Natural Chicken Tips & Sauce: https://www.tip32sauce.com/
Wanna Pickle Gourmet Pickles

This segment sponsored by Peapod.
