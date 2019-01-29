FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best Senegalese spots in Chicago

Photo: Yassa African Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Senegalese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Senegalese spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Badou Senegalese Cuisine



Photo: Brennan B./Yelp

Topping the list is Badou Senegalese Cuisine. Located at 2055 W. Howard St. (between Bell and Asbury avenues) in Rogers Park, the Senegalese spot is the highest rated Senegalese restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 266 reviews on Yelp.

2. Yassa African Restaurant



Photo: YASSA AFRICAN RESTAURANT/Yelp

Next up is Bronzeville's Yassa African Restaurant, situated at 3511 S. King Drive (at 35th Street). With 4.5 stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp, the Senegalese spot, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Goree Cuisine



Photo: Nekia N./Yelp

North Kenwood's Goree Cuisine, located at 1126 E. 47th St. (between Woodlawn and Greenwood avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Senegalese spot 4.5 stars out of 156 reviews.
