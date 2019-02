1. Pasta Fresh

Wondering where to find the best pasta shops near you?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pasta shops in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for pasta shops.Topping the list is Pasta Fresh . Located at 3418 N. Harlem Ave. in Dunning, the pasta shop is the highest rated pasta shop in Chicago, boasting five stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Logan Square's Daisies , situated at 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave. (at Sacramento Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp, the pasta shop, cocktail bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.Pilsen's Chato's Pasta House , located at 1165 W. 18th St. (between May Street and Racine Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pasta shop 4.5 stars out of 77 reviews. Pasta Bowl , a pasta shop and Italian and food delivery service spot in Bucktown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 214 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1852 W. North Ave. (between Honore Street and Elk Grove Avenue) to see for yourself.---