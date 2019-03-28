The 4 best spots to score hot dogs in Elgin

If you can't get to the stadium when baseball season starts this Thursday, score a top dog close to home and hit a home run with your taste buds. Chow down on a classic Chicago-style dog or a gourmet one topped with baked beans and smoked BBQ pork.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog spots in Elgin, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Legit Dogs & Ice
PHOTO: VANESSA R./YELP
Topping the list is Legit Dogs & Ice. Located at 51 S. Grove Ave., the spot to score hot dogs and shaved ice is the highest rated hot dog spot in Elgin, boasting 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mr C's Hot Dogs And More
Photo: JENNIFER D./Yelp
Next up is Mr C's Hot Dogs and More, situated at 1350 E. Chicago St. With four stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score hot dogs has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Beef Villa
Photo: RANDY G./Yelp
Beef Villa, located at 1055 Dundee Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score burgers and hot dogs four stars out of 70 reviews.
4. Wienerville III
PHOTO: SARAH B./YELP
Check out Wienerville III, which has earned four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot, which offers hot dogs and sandwiches, at 1785 Larkin Ave.
