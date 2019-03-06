The 5 best Vietnamese spots in Chicago

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Nhu Lan Saigon Subs
Photo: DOE L./Yelp
Topping the list is Nhu Lan Saigon Subs. Located at 2612 W. Lawrence Ave. (between Rockwell Street and Talman Avenue) in Ravenswood, the bakery and Vietnamese spot is the highest rated Vietnamese restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 790 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tank Noodle
Photo: SIMON G./Yelp
Next up is Uptown's Tank Noodle, situated at 4953 N. Broadway (between Ainslie and Argyle streets.) With four stars out of 1,677 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Lotus Cafe & Banh Mi Sandwiches
Photo: TIM M./Yelp
University Village's Lotus Cafe & Banh Mi Sandwiches, located at 719 W. Maxwell St. (between Union Avenue and Halsted Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 435 reviews.
4. Little Vietnam
PHOTO: SKNIGHT R./YELP
Little Vietnam, a Vietnamese spot in Edgewater Beach, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 307 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1132 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Simply It
Photo: EDA X./Yelp
Over in Lincoln Park, check out Simply It, which has earned four stars out of 915 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers soup and sandwiches, at 2269 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Belden Avenue and Geneva Terrace.)
