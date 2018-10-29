The 6 best Himalayan/Nepalese restaurants in Chicago

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Himalayan and Nepalese spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Chiya Chai Cafe
PHOTO: C.C. H./YELP
Topping the list is Chiya Chai Cafe, which is located at 2770 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square. This casual spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest rated Himalayan and Nepalese eatery in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 264 reviews on Yelp.
You'll find more on Chiya Chai's menu than the typical cafe food; popular dishes include dumplings, homemade pies, coconut curry shrimp and creamy chicken masala. Top it off with a chai flight or a cocktail. Specials are offered during Ladies Night on Wednesdays and for Date Night on Fridays.
2. Cumin
Photo: Tim M./Yelp
Next up is Wicker Park's Cumin, situated at 1414 N. Milwaukee Ave. With four stars out of 854 reviews on Yelp, the Indian and Himalayan/Nepalese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
This modern restaurant, featured on "Check Please, Chicago!," serves staples like momos (dumplings) stuffed with chicken and spices, samosas, pakora fritters, goat stew and butter chicken with basmati rice and naan.
3. Nepal House Indian & Nepalese
Photo: Ghimire B./Yelp
Nepal House Indian & Nepalese, located at 1301 S. Michigan Ave. (between 13th and 14th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 443 reviews.
Many on a quest for Nepalese and Indian dishes like mom's cooking say this family-owned spot comes close. Since 2008, this South Loop restaurant has been serving popular dishes like chicken makhani and lamb vindaloo and offers a lunch buffet. Now, it has a sister location at 2601 W. Devon Ave.
4. Himshikar
PHOTO: Ali A./YELP
Himshikar, an Indian and Himalayan/Nepalese spot in Sauganash, is another go-to, with four stars out of 180 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6031 N. Cicero Ave. and experience it for yourself.
This BYOB restaurant comes courtesy of longtime chef Amit Sherchan and offers an Indian menu that includes lamb, poultry and vegetarian dishes, according to Chicago Reader. If you're craving Nepalese fare, try options like the chicken choila (ginger-garlic chicken) with baji ("beaten" rice) or tarkari (potato cauliflower curry).
5. Himalayan Restaurant
Photo: Himalayan Restaurant/Yelp
Then there's Himalayan Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian, Himalayan/Nepalese and Pakistani spot at 606 S. Wabash Ave. (between Balbo Avenue and Harrison Street) in the South Loop.
Don't be fooled by the basic decor, when it comes to delicious dishes, this haunt aims to please. So, if you ask for extra spicy, this restaurant will deliver. Start with momos or samosas, followed by main dishes like the vegetarian Aloo Gobi (potatoes and cauliflower), chicken tikka kebab with chili naan and the Himalayan mixed grilled plate.
6. Nepal House
Photo: RoB G./Yelp
Finally, there's Nepal House, a West Rogers Park favorite with four stars out of 91 reviews. Stop by 2601 W. Devon Ave. (between Talman Avenue and Rockwell Street) to hit up this spot next time you're craving Nepalese and Indian cuisine.
Located in a hub of ethnic markets, this Devon Avenue restaurant serves dishes reminiscent of street food from Nepal and its neighbors -- Tibet, Pakistan, India and Bhutan. Try curry dishes made with Goan fish or lamb and the tandoor chicken that typically comes with the signature plate of onions and chilis with chaat masala and black salt.