FOOD & DRINK

The Dapper Doughnut opens in the West Loop with made-to-order mini doughnuts

Photo: Eva S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving desserts? You're in luck: a new shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 131 N. Clinton St. in the West Loop, The Dapper Doughnut specializes in fresh, made-to-order mini cake doughnuts. Formerly Beavers Coffee + Donuts, the owners rebranded and reopened as a franchise in the nationwide chain, per a news release.

Doughnuts are made in-house daily and customers can choose from 24 different toppings and sugars. Options include peanut butter, chocolate sprinkles and blueberry lemon glaze, to name a few, that can be used in endless combinations. Thirsty? Pair your treat with a premium-grade roast coffee. Check out the website here.

The new addition has received two Yelp reviews so far, which give it a five-star rating.

Sam W., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "Formerly Beavers Coffee + Donuts and now The Dapper Doughnut. They still sell the same amazing fresh fried mini doughnuts and toppings, with a new, more polished look."

Yelper Ye S. added, "I love it so much! The size of doughnut here is so small and it makes me feel less guilty while eating sweets."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Dapper Doughnut is open from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinedonutsChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Score ramen, cocktails and more at Bridgeport's new Shinya Ramen House
Pumpkin spice foods here for the season
Icylicious Ice Cream Rolls brings eponymous treats to Rogers Park
The 3 best gluten-free spots in Chicago
Calavera brings Mexican fare to West Town
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News