FOOD & DRINK

The Front Room brings drinks, jazz and more to West Loop

Photo: The Front Room/Yelp

By Hoodline
A music-centered spot for cocktails and French Creole-inspired fare has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called The Front Room, the new addition is located at 844 W. Randolph St. in the West Loop and features live jazz and blues.

On the menu, look for the muffuletta with Italian ham, pepperoni, mortadella and provolone inside an herb-focaccia bun and served with New Orleans-style olive salad. Want to crank up the heat? Look for the spicy jambalaya made with okra, black-eyed peas, red peppers, carrots, celery and long grain rice garnished with house Creole spice blend.

Pair your meal with beer, wine or a handcrafted cocktail like the String of Hearts (Rittenhouse rye, Cachaca, spiced pear liqueur) or the Hemingway daiquiri with Plantation pineapple rum, cherry liqueur and lime. (See the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the establishment is off to a strong start.

Jim T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "Love the dark moody vibe of this place! Went with my girlfriend and found it cozy and intimate. The Sinatra tunes playing softly in the background, some solid drinks and great food and attentive service made this a wonderful night for us."

And Nathan M. added, "Nice ambiance -- quieter than typical West Loop Randolph spots. We enjoyed the mussels and the crab BLT. Sit outside in the summer!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Front Room is open from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Score ramen, cocktails and more at Bridgeport's new Shinya Ramen House
Pumpkin spice foods here for the season
Icylicious Ice Cream Rolls brings eponymous treats to Rogers Park
The 3 best gluten-free spots in Chicago
Calavera brings Mexican fare to West Town
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Show More
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
More News