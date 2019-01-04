The Little Meatball brings pizza and more to Lincoln Park

A new Italian spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called The Little Meatball, the new arrival is located at 2364 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Park.
The spot offers pizza, pasta and more. Try the meatball sandwich with mozzarella cheese served on a French roll, the baked spaghetti or the Meaty Pizza with sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon. (View the full menu here.)
The Little Meatball has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
David B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 30, wrote, "The prices are very reasonable, especially for the quantity and quality of the food. We got a giant pizza puff (more or less a calzone), a Greek-style meatball sandwich and an order of garlic bread. It filled us up, and we still had plenty of leftovers. The sauce was rich and delicious, the cheese was thick and tasty and the bread was absolutely fantastic."
And Carles F. wrote, "Awesome new pizza place in Lincoln Park. Tried their meatball pizza and was amazed by it. The marinara sauce is superb, and the Italian meatballs are perfectly seasoned. The cannoli was a delicious way to end such a spectacular meal."
Head on over to check it out: The Little Meatball is open from 4-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 4-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
