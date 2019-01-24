A new deli has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Cousins Subs, the fresh addition is located at 120 W. Madison St. (between La Salle and Clark streets) in the Loop.
This is the first Chicago location for Cousins Sub, a chain restaurant native to Wisconsin. The shop offers subs, salads, soups and more. Try the meatball sub with provolone cheese and marinara or opt for the roast beef and cheddar sub with lettuce, onion and tomato. (View the full menu here.)
Cousins Subs has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Lloyd B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 11, wrote, "Really good classic subs! I had the Italian Special on Parmesan asiago bread. Let me tell you, I will be back for more."
And Katherine B. wrote, "This was an awesome sandwich! Very friendly staff, very fresh bread and ingredients! I also really liked the chips."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cousins Subs is open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Loop gets a new deli: Cousins Subs
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories