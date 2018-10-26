A new steakhouse, gastropub and bar has opened up shop in the Loop near Millennium Park. The new addition,About Last Knife, is located at 168 N. Michigan Ave. inside the Julian Hotel.
On a mission to make steak more fun, this hotel restaurant draws inspiration from the 1980s movie "About Last Night" and serves cocktails that include Ricky Martin's Revenge AKA La Vida Loca, Italian Hand Emoji and Insider Trading (this one's garnished with freshly grated cinnamon and apples), according to its Facebook page.
You'll find beef Wellington by the slice, four cuts of steak with special sauces, sides like pickled fried giardiniera and charred beef tartare, plus soup, salads and grab-and-go menu items.
About Last Knife has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Jonathan L., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 16 and gave it five stars, noted, "Found this new gem on the site, and while it's a modern space, I didn't feel out of place without my skinny jeans. I had the fillet with mushrooms for dinner, and it was prepared perfectly. "
Yelper Shanti N. added, "I couldn't resist the Murder She Wrote cocktail, featuring Johnnie Walker Black, Jim Beam and Werther's reduction (garnished with a Werther's soft chew). I appreciated how the layered profile changed as the ice melted."
Head over to the Julian Hotel and check it out. About Last Knife is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The Loop gets a new steakhouse: About Last Knife
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories