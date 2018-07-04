FOOD & DRINK

The River Kitchen and Bar opens its doors in Lakeview

Photo: Danny H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar and restaurant offering handcrafted cocktails and shareable plates has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Lakeview, called The River Kitchen and Bar, is located at 2909 N. Sheffield Ave. and open late.

This new offering has a modern industrial vibe and pairs small bites, flatbreads and cheeses with a variety of libations. Expect menu options like braised pork meatballs, mozzarella sticks, chicken wings and nacho dip, as well as beers, signature cocktails and wines.

Try out #1, a rum-based drink with watermelon and lime juice; the boozy bourbon #3 with bitters, orange and cherry; or the gin-infused #5 with muddled strawberries and basil, lemonade and simple syrup. Check out the full list of drinks here.

The River Kitchen and Bar has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Danny H., who reviewed the new spot on June 27, wrote, "Great food. Quality cocktails. Incredible service and staff. The atmosphere is so much different from the old Mad River but still has those same awesome party vibes."

Head on over to check it out: The River Kitchen and Bar is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 11-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 11-2 a.m. on Sunday.
